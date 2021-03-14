Rodriguez (shoulder) was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The 27-year-old signed with the Nationals as a non-roster invitee in December and was expected to compete for a bullpen spot, but he has yet to see game action in spring training due to shoulder stiffness. Manager Dave Martinez recently indicated Rodriguez hasn't received clearance for mound work, so it's unclear when he's expected to be fully recovered from the injury.
More News
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Tending to stiff shoulder•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Shifting to relief role•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Returns to Washington•
-
Jefry Rodriguez: Hitting free agency•
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Out with shoulder strain•
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Sent to alternate camp•