Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Sent to minors
Rodriguez was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg on Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Rodriguez recorded a 3.32 ERA in 57 innings at High-A Potomac last season. He missed 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance. The 24-year-old righty is likely at least a year away from pushing for a major-league call-up.
