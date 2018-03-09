Play

Rodriguez was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg on Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Rodriguez recorded a 3.32 ERA in 57 innings at High-A Potomac last season. He missed 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance. The 24-year-old righty is likely at least a year away from pushing for a major-league call-up.

