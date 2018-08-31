Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Set to pitch Sunday
Rodriguez will toe the rubber against Milwaukee on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Rodriguez will be pitching on extra rest after starting Sunday's game versus the Mets. Since the Nationals had an off day earlier this week, they were able to reshuffle the rotation, which caused Rodriguez to move back a couple days.
