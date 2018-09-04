Rodriguez will work out of the bullpen for the reminder of the season, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Manager Dave Martinez said the move was done to limit Rodriguez's innings, as the 25-year-old has thrown 141 innings across all levels this season, which is already more than his previous season-high of 123.1 innings set in 2016. While Rodriguez struggled to a 6.49 ERA across seven starts with the Nationals, he hasn't allowed a run through two relief appearances this season (5.2 innings). Joe Ross will take his spot in the rotation.