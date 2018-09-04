Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Shifted to bullpen
Rodriguez will work out of the bullpen for the reminder of the season, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Manager Dave Martinez said the move was done to limit Rodriguez's innings, as the 25-year-old has thrown 141 innings across all levels this season, which is already more than his previous season-high of 123.1 innings set in 2016. While Rodriguez struggled to a 6.49 ERA across seven starts with the Nationals, he hasn't allowed a run through two relief appearances this season (5.2 innings). Joe Ross will take his spot in the rotation.
More News
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Knocked around for seven runs•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Set to pitch Sunday•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Bypassed for start this week•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Tosses six shutout innings vs. Mets•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Scheduled to start Sunday•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Lasts five frames in no-decision against Marlins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...