Rodriguez is now considered a reliever, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Rodriguez has made 16 starts and 12 relief appearances thus far in his career. He's fared far better out of the pen, albeit in just 16.1 innings of work, as his 2.76 ERA in that role comes in at less than half of his 5.68 ERA as a starter. It's possible the transition helps him reach a new level, as he could shelve his largely ineffective changeup if he doesn't have to worry about facing hitters multiple times. He's merely in camp as a non-roster invitee, however, so he's seemingly a long shot to break camp with the team in any role.
