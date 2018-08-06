Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Slated for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader
Rodriguez will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The Nationals are expected to designate Rodriguez as their 26th man for the twin bill, meaning he'll likely be headed back to Syracuse following the spot start. Washington is still awaiting the return of Stephen Strasburg (neck) from the 10-day disabled list, but Tommy Milone has probably pitched well enough in his first two outings with the big club to stick around as the No. 5 starter over Rodriguez. In his prior five appearances (three starts) with the Nationals, Rodriguez submitted a 6.86 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over 19.2 innings.
