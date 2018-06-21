Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Slated for start Sunday
Rodriguez will take the mound Sunday against Philadelphia, Scott Lauber of the Philly Inquirer reports.
Rodriguez will remain in the rotation after giving up five earned runs across five innings against Baltimore on Tuesday. That game marked just the second appearance for the right-hander in the big leagues after tossing 4.2 scoreless innings of relief in early June versus the Braves. With Jeremy Hellickson (hamstring) expected to return from the 10-day disabled list next week, Rodriguez may be headed back to the minors following Sunday's outing.
