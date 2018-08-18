Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Slated to start Saturday
Rodriguez will start in place of Tommy Milone on Saturday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez has had an up and down go at the majors thus far this season, but he pieced together a solid outing in his last appearance Aug. 7 against the Braves. After Tommy Milone was knocked around in his last start, the Nationals decided to the veteran lefty to the bullpen. Rodriguez will get the starting nod as a result, with the official move to promote him from Triple-A to be announced later in the day.
