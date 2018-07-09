Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Starting Monday vs. Pirates
Rodriguez will enter the Washington rotation and start Monday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
It will be the third MLB start for Rodriguez, who was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Thursday's game against the Marlins. Rodriguez was ultimately summoned for an inning of relief that same day and will thus take the hill Monday on only three days' rest. However, since he only threw 13 pitches against Miami, it was essentially the equivalent of a routine pre-start bullpen session, which should allow him to take the hill Monday without any restrictions. Since neither Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) nor Erick Fedde (shoulder) is expected back from the disabled list prior to the All-Star break, Rodriguez tentatively lines up for a two-start week, with his second turn expected to come Saturday against the Mets.
