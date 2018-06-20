Rodriguez allowed five runs on four hits and three walks over five innings in Tuesday's win over the Orioles. He struck out six and did not factor into the decision.

Rodriguez navigated through the first two innings of his first major-league start quite easily but ran into trouble in each of the next three frames. Jace Peterson lifted a two-run homer in the third and Trey Mancini tacked on another pair of runs with a two-run bomb of his own in the fourth. Rodriguez then walked the first three batters he faced in the fifth inning before getting Manny Machado to ground into a double play to limit the overall damage. The 24-year-old could see another turn in the rotation, though that hasn't been confirmed at this time.