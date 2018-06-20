Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Struggles against O's
Rodriguez allowed five runs on four hits and three walks over five innings in Tuesday's win over the Orioles. He struck out six and did not factor into the decision.
Rodriguez navigated through the first two innings of his first major-league start quite easily but ran into trouble in each of the next three frames. Jace Peterson lifted a two-run homer in the third and Trey Mancini tacked on another pair of runs with a two-run bomb of his own in the fourth. Rodriguez then walked the first three batters he faced in the fifth inning before getting Manny Machado to ground into a double play to limit the overall damage. The 24-year-old could see another turn in the rotation, though that hasn't been confirmed at this time.
More News
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Named Tuesday's starter•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Likely to get start Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Could start for Nats on Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Sent back to Double-A•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Tosses 4.2 scoreless innings in MLB debut•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Promoted to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas