Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Rodriguez is dealing with a stiff shoulder and has yet to receive clearance for mound work, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

On a more encouraging note, Rodriguez is able to play catch off flat ground, so he could soon be cleared for a bullpen session. After Rodriguez mostly worked as a starter since making his big-league debut in 2018, the Nationals are viewing him exclusively as a reliever this season, so he shouldn't require a lengthy build-up period while working through the shoulder issue. The non-roster invitee still seems more likely than not to open the season at Triple-A Rochester.