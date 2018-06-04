Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Tosses 4.2 scoreless innings in MLB debut
Rodriguez tossed 4.2 innings in long relief but didn't factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Braves. He gave up no runs on four hits and two walks and struck out three.
The Nationals didn't wait long to break Rodriguez in for his MLB debut after the right-hander was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg earlier in the day. After starter Jeremy Hellickson went down with a hamstring injury midway through the first inning, Rodriguez was summoned on short notice and did a commendable job of bridging the gap to the late innings. Since Rodriguez tossed 63 pitches in the outing, it seems unlikely that he'll be available until the middle of the week, which may prompt the Nationals to send him back to the minors prior to Tuesday's series opener with the Rays in favor of a fresher relief arm.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...