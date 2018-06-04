Rodriguez tossed 4.2 innings in long relief but didn't factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Braves. He gave up no runs on four hits and two walks and struck out three.

The Nationals didn't wait long to break Rodriguez in for his MLB debut after the right-hander was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg earlier in the day. After starter Jeremy Hellickson went down with a hamstring injury midway through the first inning, Rodriguez was summoned on short notice and did a commendable job of bridging the gap to the late innings. Since Rodriguez tossed 63 pitches in the outing, it seems unlikely that he'll be available until the middle of the week, which may prompt the Nationals to send him back to the minors prior to Tuesday's series opener with the Rays in favor of a fresher relief arm.