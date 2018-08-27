Rodriguez (2-1) allowed no runs on two hits and four walks while striking out three across six innings as he notched the victory Sunday against New York.

Rodriguez was relieved in the seventh inning after the Nationals secured a 1-0 lead, although the Washington offense would explode for 14 runs in the eighth and ninth innings. The 26-year-old right-hander has been solid over his past three outings, going 2-0 with three runs allowed over 16 frames while collecting nine punchouts. With Jeremy Hellickson (wrist) still a few weeks away from a return, Rodriguez is expected to remain in the rotation and start Saturday against Milwaukee.