Candelario went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

He took Noah Syndergaard deep in the fifth inning for his seventh homer of the year, but his seventh-inning steal was his first of 2023. Candelario turned things around in a big way in the second half of May, slashing .404/.485/.737 over his last 15 games with three homers and 11 RBI, and while the 29-year-old was signed in the offseason to be something of a stopgap at third base, he's proving to be a steadying force on a young Nationals infield.