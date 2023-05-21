Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Tigers.

His fourth-inning solo shot off Alex Faedo got the Nationals on the board, and Candelario then wrapped up the scoring in the eighth with an RBI double. The switch-hitting third baseman is on fire right now, reeling off five multi-hit performances in the last six games with four doubles, a triple and two homers among his 12 hits. The surge has boosted Candelario's slash line on the season up to .253/.310/.447.