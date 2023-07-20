Candelario went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Cubs.

Candelario has homered in two of three games since he returned from a minor thumb injury. He's swatted five of his 15 homers this season over 13 contests in July. The infielder is slashing .259/.334/.485 with 46 RBI, 49 runs scored, five stolen bases and 27 doubles through 89 contests. He's on pace for career-best numbers in a majority of the standard fantasy categories.