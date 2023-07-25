Candelario went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Monday's loss to the Rockies.

Candelario's eighth-inning blast was his 16th of the year and sixth of the month. He's produced just two multi-hit games in July, going 13-for-57 (.228) during that span. The 29-year-old third baseman's season numbers are still impressive; Candelario is slashing .257/.335/.486 with 50 RBI and 46 extra-base hits through 93 games and has turned himself into a quality trade chip for the Nationals.