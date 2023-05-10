Candelario was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Giants with an apparent right leg injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Candelario seemed to hurt his leg on an awkward slide in the sixth inning and was then pulled in the seventh. He was replaced at third base by Michael Chavis. The Nationals should have more on Candelario's condition shortly.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Returns to lineup•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Dehydrated Saturday•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Gets first day off•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Two hits, two RBI in win•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Four hits, homer in win•