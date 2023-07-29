Candelario said after Friday's game against the Mets that he's "fine" and would have been able to hit if his spot in the lineup came up again, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Aggressiveness on the bases led to an injury scare; Candelario tried to stretch a single into a double and appeared to hurt his left shoulder. He appeared to be in serious pain, but the shoulder apparently checked out OK in the cages in between innings. A likely trade candidate, Candelario went 1-for-3 with a walk Friday and is now slashing .254/.355/.478 on the season.