Candelario went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

Candelario put on a show Sunday. He opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning before launching a home run, his third of the season, off Shane Bieber in the third. Candelario has hit safely in his last four contests, going 9-for-17 with two doubles and a homer in that span. The 29-year-old third baseman is off to a nice start, hitting .284/.310/.463 through his first 71 at-bats with Washington with nine RBI and nine runs scored.