Candelario went 4-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's win over the Tigers.
The 29-year-old switch hitter did his best to make Detroit regret letting him go last fall. Over the course of a three-game series against the Tigers, Candelario went 6-for-13, and over his last 11 contests he's slashing .450/.522/.800 with half of his 18 hits going for extra bases (six doubles, a triple and two home runs.)
