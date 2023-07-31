Candelario is not in Monday's lineup against the Brewers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Candelario almost never rests when healthy, but in this case he is being held out while the Nationals discuss trade packages with other teams ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. He is hitting .250 with a .349 OBP, nine home runs and five steals in 48 games since June 1. If Candelario gets traded, it would be to a better lineup, but he may see a home park downgrade and he could hit lower in the lineup and play less often for a contending team.