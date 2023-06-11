Candelario went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's victory over Atlanta.

Candelario's two-run home gave the Nationals a 4-2 lead in the sixth and marked the third baseman's first long ball of June. Coming into the contest, the 29-year-old had just one hit in his last 20 at-bats, so his production Sunday could be a sign he's turning things around. Candelario has played in 61 of the team's first 64 contests, so he figures to get plenty of opportunities to snap out of his recent offensive slump.