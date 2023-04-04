Candelario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a loss to the Rays on Monday.

Candelario scored both of Washington's runs in the defeat. He reached on an error in the seventh and crossed the plate on a Lane Thomas groundout, then homered in his final at-bat to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning. Candelario has gone 2-for-7 over his past two games after going hitless across seven at-bats over the Nationals' first two contests of the campaign.