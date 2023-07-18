Candelario went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored Monday in a 7-5 win against the Cubs.

Candelario was removed from Friday's game against the Cardinals due to a thumb injury and wasn't able to start either Saturday or Sunday. However, he was back in the lineup Monday and showed immediately that the thumb is no longer an issue, smashing a two-run shot in the first inning to give Washington an early lead. Candelario is quietly putting together a solid campaign, slashing .263/.340/.486 with 14 homers, 27 doubles, 45 RBI, 48 runs and five steals over 368 plate appearances.