Candelario went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored Monday in a 7-5 win against the Cubs.
Candelario was removed from Friday's game against the Cardinals due to a thumb injury and wasn't able to start either Saturday or Sunday. However, he was back in the lineup Monday and showed immediately that the thumb is no longer an issue, smashing a two-run shot in the first inning to give Washington an early lead. Candelario is quietly putting together a solid campaign, slashing .263/.340/.486 with 14 homers, 27 doubles, 45 RBI, 48 runs and five steals over 368 plate appearances.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Set to start Monday•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Scratched from Sunday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Back in action•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Remains out for nightcap•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Battling bone bruise in thumb•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Pulled after first at-bat Friday•