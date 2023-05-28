Candelario is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against the Royals.
Candelario is out of the lineup for just the third time in 2023, and he's performed well in May with an .876 OPS over his 86 at-bats. Michael Chavis is making the start at third base and will hit seventh.
