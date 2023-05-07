Candelario (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 29-year-old experienced dehydration after Friday's matchup with Arizona and was held out of Saturday's starting nine, and he won't rejoin the lineup for Sunday's series finale. According to Zuckerman, Candelario is feeling much better and should be available to pinch hit Sunday, and he also expect to start Monday in San Francisco.