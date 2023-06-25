Candelario went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Padres.

Candelario had gone 11 games without a homer, though he hit .270 (10-for-37) in that span. His blast came off Matt Waldron in the first inning and was ultimately all Washington needed in the win. Candelario has hit safely in seven of his last nine games and is up to a .255/.333/.454 slash line with nine long balls, 33 RBI, 35 runs scored, two stolen bases and 23 doubles over 72 contests in 2023. He continues to hold down a starting job at third base.