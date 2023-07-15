Candelario (thumb) isn't in the Nationals' lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Candelario was pulled from the first inning of Friday's game (which was later pushed to Saturday) due to a bone bruise in his right thumb. He will now be held out of both games Saturday and could be facing a trip to the injured list if his condition doesn't improve. Ildemaro Vargas will start at third base and bat fifth during the nightcap.