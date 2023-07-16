Candelario (thumb) has been scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

He was penciled in to return after suffering a bone bruise in his thumb Friday, but evidently Candelario's pregame work didn't go well. Ildemaro Vargas is now set for another start at third base while Candelario remains day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener at Wrigley Field.