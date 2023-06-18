Candelario was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Marlins due to soreness in his right thumb, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Candelario was slated to start at third base Sunday, per usual, but he'll instead hit the bench with a thumb issue. The 29-year-old is expected to be available as a pinch hitter, so it doesn't appear to be a serious injury. Michael Chavis will shift to the hot corner while Dominic Smith, who was originally off Sunday, starts at first base.