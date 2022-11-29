Candelario and the Nationals agreed to a one-year deal Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Candelario was non-tendered by the Tigers after a down season in 2022 which saw him hit just .217/.272/.361 with 13 homers. He's found himself in a great spot to try to launch a bounceback campaign, as his primary competition for playing time at third base will be Carter Kieboom, a career .197/304/.285 hitter who missed most of last season due to Tommy John surgery. A better 2023 for Candelario isn't too tough to envision, as he hit a strong .278/.356/.458 across the 2020 and 2021 seasons.