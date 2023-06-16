Candelario went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Astros.
The steal was the second of the season for Candelario, who has only nine pilfers in his career through 670 big-league games. The third baseman has gone cold at the plate in June, batting .135 (5-for-37) with two doubles, a homer, five runs and five RBI in 11 contests.
