Candelario went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.

Candelario got the scoring started off Johan Ovideo on Sunday, smacking a two-out, two-run double in the first inning to give the Nats an early lead. Candelario has cooled off following a fast start to the season. Including Sunday's multi-hit effort, he's gone 4-for-27 over his last seven games. Candelario should continue to see an everyday role as Washington's third baseman, but it's hard to see him having consistent fantasy value in one of the league's weaker lineups. He's now slashing .239/.292/.404 with four home runs, 14 RBI and 12 runs scored through 120 plate appearances.