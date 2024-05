High-A Wilmington reinstated De La Rosa (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Wednesday.

De La Rosa made starts Wednesday and Thursday, going 1-for-8 with a double, a walk and a run scored. The outfielder had been on Wilmington's IL all season but was given the green light to join the High-A club after he completed a 16-game rehab assignment with Single-A Fredericksburg.