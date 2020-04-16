Nationals' Jeremy De La Rosa: May earn quick promotion

De La Rosa is still listed on the roster for the Nationals' Gulf Coast League affiliate, but he could move up quickly with a good start to the season, Byron Kerr of MASN suggests.

An international signing in 2018, the 18-year-old De La Rosa appeared in 26 games for the GCL Nats last season in his first taste of pro ball, and after a sluggish start he hit a scorching .318/.396/.568 over his final 53 plate appearances. "Along with his hand quickness, his bat speed [is impressive] and he's grown from last year to this year," minor-league hitting coordinator Troy Gingrich said recently. "He has even gained 12 pounds [since last year] and he would be a senior in high school this year that would have been drafted somewhere in the first round. That's kind of special that you have the ability to work with a kid for two years now and he is yours." If De La Rosa carries his momentum from last August forward into 2020, a promotion to the New York-Penn League or even Low-A Hagerstown could quickly follow.