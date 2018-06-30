Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Activated, starting Saturday
Hellickson (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list and will start Saturday against the Phillies, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Hellickson hasn't pitched since June 3 after suffering a hamstring injury. He's set to square off against Vince Velasquez in Philadelphia. Sammy Solis was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Fails to finish fifth in defeat•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: In line to start Saturday•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Set to rejoin big-league rotation•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Feels ready to rejoin rotation•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Ticketed for rehab start Sunday•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Set to make rehab start this weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...