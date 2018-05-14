Hellickson gave up one run on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

He was in line for the win, but Brandon Kintzler turned a 4-1 lead to a tie game in the seventh inning. It was a quick hook for Hellickson, who only threw 61 pitches (43 strikes). This isn't the first time Hellickson has been pulled before he could face a lineup a third time, and it is a trend that appears likely to continue, which will be good for his ratios and bad for his strikeouts and opportunities to log wins. His next start will come Sunday against the Dodgers.