Hellickson (3-1) earned the win against the Pirates on Tuesday, allowing two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings while striking out three.

Hellickson was poised to go deeper into the game with only 67 pitches, but manager Dave Martinez opted to go with pinch-hitter Mark Reynolds with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning, and the Nationals responded by scoring three insurance runs. The 31-year-old has a solid 3.47 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 57 innings this season, and lines up to close the first half against the Mets on Sunday.