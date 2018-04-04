Hellickson will make another start in extended spring training Sunday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

He threw 92 pitches on Monday, so it's not necessarily an issue of building up his workload but rather getting more consistent. It's unclear how many more tuneup outings he will need before he is an option to joint he Nationals. A.J. Cole gave up 10 earned runs in 3.2 innings in his first start of the season Tuesday, so once Hellickson is ready, he could take Cole's spot as the No. 5 starter.