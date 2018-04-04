Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Another spring start Sunday
Hellickson will make another start in extended spring training Sunday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
He threw 92 pitches on Monday, so it's not necessarily an issue of building up his workload but rather getting more consistent. It's unclear how many more tuneup outings he will need before he is an option to joint he Nationals. A.J. Cole gave up 10 earned runs in 3.2 innings in his first start of the season Tuesday, so once Hellickson is ready, he could take Cole's spot as the No. 5 starter.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Makes extended spring training start•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Released and re-signed•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Sharp in spring debut•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Unlikely to be ready by Opening Day•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Lands NRI deal with Washington•
-
Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: May be shut down for season•
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...