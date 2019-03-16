Hellickson allowed one run on five hits and a walk over five innings while striking out five in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

While the Nats offense was pummeling Mets pitching to the tune of seven homers, Hellickson was cruising against a lineup that featured New York regulars such as Robinson Cano, Wilson Ramos and Brandon Nimmo. The veteran right-hander now boasts a 1.29 ERA and 13:3 K:BB through 14 spring innings as he gears up to begin the season as Washington's fifth starter.

