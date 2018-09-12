Hellickson (wrist) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Hellickson had been out for nearly a month with a sprained wrist. Joe Ross and Erick Fedde appear likely to keep the final two spots in the Nationals' rotation, so Hellickson may be limited to a bullpen role for the final few weeks of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories