Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Battling shoulder tendinitis
Hellickson's shoulder injury was referred to as tendinitis by manager Dave Martinez on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Hellickson's injury, which sent him to the injured list earlier in the day, had previously been termed a strain. He threw Tuesday and felt good after the session, supporting his belief that he may only need to miss one start.
