Hellickson (2-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 9-6 victory over the Giants, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He didn't strike out a batter.

The Nats staked the right-hander to a 4-0 lead after two innings, and while Hellickson was far from dominant -- he managed only three swinging strikes among his 79 pitches (51 total strikes) -- he did his part before exiting and handing things off to Washington's combustible bullpen. Hellickson has a superficially strong 2.63 ERA that isn't backed by a shaky 6:8 K:BB through 13.2 innings, and he'll be a risky play in his next start Monday at Coors Field.