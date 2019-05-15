Hellickson (2-2) allowed five earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Mets.

Hellickson allowed four of the first six batters he faced to reach base, culminating in a grand slam by Wilson Ramos. Despite the big blow, he managed to rebound and allow only one earned run across his next four innings of work, salvaging a more respectable line. Overall, Hellickson continues to get crushed by walks and home runs -- he's allowed 4.3 BB/9 and 2.0 HR/9 this season -- making him an extremely risky proposition from start to start. He'll likely have another tough matchup in his next outing, currently scheduled for Sunday against the Cubs.