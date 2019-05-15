Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Coughs up grand slam
Hellickson (2-2) allowed five earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Mets.
Hellickson allowed four of the first six batters he faced to reach base, culminating in a grand slam by Wilson Ramos. Despite the big blow, he managed to rebound and allow only one earned run across his next four innings of work, salvaging a more respectable line. Overall, Hellickson continues to get crushed by walks and home runs -- he's allowed 4.3 BB/9 and 2.0 HR/9 this season -- making him an extremely risky proposition from start to start. He'll likely have another tough matchup in his next outing, currently scheduled for Sunday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Gives up two more homers•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Fans nine in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Yields six runs•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Gives up five runs•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Carried to win by offense•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Six scoreless innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...