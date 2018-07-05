Hellickson is still planning to make his scheduled start Thursday against the Marlins, despite being sick, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

It's unclear if Hellickson will work deep into his outing due to the illness, but he's expected to give it a go. The Nationals have called up Jefry Rodriguez as a long reliever in case Hellickson's outing is compromised by his sickness.

