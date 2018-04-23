Hellickson didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings.

Hellickson tossed five scoreless innings to start the game, but gave up three runs in the sixth before ultimately being pulled. Through two starts, he's accrued a 4.50 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 10 innings. Hellickson will continue to search for his first win of the season in his next outing, which should come Saturday against the Diamondbacks.