Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: DL stint required for wrist
Hellickson will head to the disabled list after an MRI revealed a bad wrist sprain, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Hellickson left his start Wednesday after a collision at home plate. X-rays were negative, but the news after the MRI was not as good. The Nationals hope he'll miss just one start, but that will depend on when he's able to resume throwing. If he does miss just one turn in the rotation, the team may not need a spot starter, with an off day Monday and Stephen Strasburg being potentially ready to return from his neck injury Tuesday.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Headed for MRI•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: X-rays come back negative•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Exits after collision at home•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Carries no-hitter into sixth•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Grabs win in nightcap against Reds•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Tabbed with second loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...