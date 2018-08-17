Hellickson will head to the disabled list after an MRI revealed a bad wrist sprain, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Hellickson left his start Wednesday after a collision at home plate. X-rays were negative, but the news after the MRI was not as good. The Nationals hope he'll miss just one start, but that will depend on when he's able to resume throwing. If he does miss just one turn in the rotation, the team may not need a spot starter, with an off day Monday and Stephen Strasburg being potentially ready to return from his neck injury Tuesday.