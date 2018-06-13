Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Doing light throwing
Hellickson (hamstring) has done very light throwing, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Hellickson has made little progress since landing on the disabled list near the start of June with a hamstring injury. The right-hander is still working on strengthening his hamstring and has yet to resume a throwing program, leaving his potential return date fuzzy.
