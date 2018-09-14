Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Draws start Saturday
Hellickson will start against the Braves on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Hellickson will temporarily return to the rotation since the Nationals played a doubleheader earlier in the week. This will mark Hellickson's first appearance since injuring his wrist Aug. 15 against St. Louis. Jefry Rodriguez, who was a candidate to make this start, will remain in the bullpen.
